New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left today's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an apparent leg injury, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Daniel Jones had just returned from a neck injury for the Giants. Tommy DeVito, who filled for the Giants last week when Tyrod Taylor left the loss against the New York Jets, is now in the game.

More to come on this developing story.