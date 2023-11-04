The Las Vegas Raiders host the New York Giants for an interleague battle. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Raiders prediction and pick.

The Las Vegas Raiders host the New York Giants for an interconference battle. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Raiders prediction and pick.

The New York Football Giants are going through it right now. They just fell to the New York Jets in a game that the Giants should have won. They blew a 3-point and eventually lost in overtime. Before beating the Washington Commanders by just seven points, they lost three straight to three very good teams. The Giants are now (2-6) and are hoping to get back in the win column against a struggling opponent.

The Raiders (3-5) are going to look different this week with Josh McDaniels gone and Antonio Pierce taking over. To be honest, I really like this move for the Raiders. It was clear McDaniels was not the right man for the job and Pierce seems like a man fit to run the Raiders organization. A win in this game would be a major step forward for this team even though they are facing the Giants.

Here are the Giants-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Raiders Odds

New York Giants: +1.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Raiders Week 9

Time: 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones is likely back this Sunday barring any last-second changes. Even though he hasn't had the best season, with the money they are paying him he needs to be out there. The issue at hand is that Jones has six interceptions and only two passing touchdowns on the year. Since he has been out, the offense has seen Darren Waller excel with now 384 yards on the season. They need to continue to establish the run game with Saquon Barkley and then find a way to complete some passes to Waller and Darius Slayton. The Raiders' defense allows 23.4 points per game so this is an opportunity for the Giants to finally come alive this weekend.

Much like Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo has nine interceptions on the season. It seems as if every ball he throws has a chance to be picked off. If the defense does a good enough job of containing Davante Adams then he may throw another one this weekend. Funny enough, the Giants also allow 23.4 points per game. However, those numbers don't tell the full story. The Giants' defense has played very well in the last three games allowing just 34 combined points. Kayvon Thibodeaux has submitted himself as one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL with 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble on the year. The defense will tell the story in this game.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The frustrations were very high in the loss to the Detroit Lions last week. Adams was wide open on many occasions and could have won the game on his own if Garoppolo's passes were on target. With McDaniels gone, the offense will probably look a little different. I expect Jimmy G to target Adams as much as possible. The run game has not worked much this season and it will likely continue to struggle. If the Raiders want to win this game and cover this spread at home they must win this game in the air. Hunter Renfrow has 10 catches on the season. He is much better than that. Jakobi Meyers has turned into a great receiver for this team and so the weapons are there. The offense just needs to figure out a way to put it all together.

Final Giants-Raiders Prediction & Pick

It's hard to choose a winner for this game. The Giants defense has been stellar as of late but both teams are a mess right now. I like the under at 37.5 as the best play on the board.

Final Giants-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Under 37.5 (-115)