The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly releasing running back Damien Williams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With Josh Jacobs signing and reporting to the Raiders, the team has less of a need at the running back position than they did when he was holding out.

Damien Williams started his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and spent four seasons there before moving to the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams never got many chances with the Dolphins, but his best season came in 2019 with the Chiefs, when he rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns, winning the Super Bowl that season, according to Pro Football Reference. After winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, Williams did not play in the 2020 season, then played with the Chicago Bears in 2021, playing in 12 games and rushing for 164 yards. In 2022, Williams was with the Atlanta Falcons for one game. He will now hope to catch on with another team.

Jacobs, was of course the NFL's leading rusher in 2022, so they are getting a dangerous weapon back for the start of the season.

Behind Jacobs, the Raiders have Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden on the depth chart. Altogether, the Raiders are in a good spot when it comes to the running back room.

Williams hopes to find another team and make it onto a roster for the start of the 2023 season, while the Raiders are content with their running back room led by Jacobs. It will be interesting to see if he can follow up on his great 2022 season.