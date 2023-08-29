The Las Vegas Raiders are trimming down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline and released a familiar name in the NFL community. Defensive end Isaac Rochell's days as a Raider are over as he announced his own release on Twitter.

Rochell is a six-year NFL veteran and was with the Raiders for about eight months. He signed with Las Vegas on Dec. 28 last year and played in the Raiders' Week 17 game. He re-signed with Las Vegas in July but will now be looking for a new home after a month under contract.

Rochell has played in 70 NFL games, starting 10 of them. He was a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. His career stats include 9.5 sacks, 17 QB hits, 103 tackles, an interception and three pass deflections. He's played for the Raiders, Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.

Rochell is playing in his age-28 season and may have lost a step or two. He did not get much playing time in the preseason, playing in one game. The Raiders are pretty deep on the edge and just selected Tyree Wilson in the first round of April's draft.

Isaac Rochell should get another shot in the NFL, but it likely won't be with the Raiders. The fact that he announced his own release is somewhat comforting though, knowing that he was able to tell the world on his terms.

The Raiders will continue to cut players from the roster until they get to 53. They open the season against the Denver Broncos.