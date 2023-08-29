Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke highly of former teammate Trey Lance following his trade to the Dallas Cowboys. Garoppolo and Lance shared the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback room for two seasons, and both are now in new places.

“Excited for Trey. Just a new opportunity for him,” Garoppolo said on NFL Total Access. “Things didn't work out in San Francisco for whatever reasons, but glad that he gets another shot, man. This league's all about opportunities, and when you get a fresh one like that, you've just got to take advantage of it.”

“Everyone has their own path and everything like that. It's never going to be easy, but it's how you come out the other end of it. So I'm always excited for him, man. He's a brother of mine. Always pulling for him.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The 49ers spent three first round picks in 2021 to draft Trey Lance to replace Jimmy Garoppolo. The next two seasons made for a bizarre quarterback picture that San Francisco never quite got right. They named Lance the starter before the 2022 season, but he broke his leg in Week 2, so Garoppolo was back in the driver seat. He then got hurt, and Brock Purdy took over.

It seemed like the 49ers' 2023 quarterback job would be a competition between Lance and Purdy, so Garoppolo signed a three-year deal with the Raiders. Then, the 49ers never really gave Lance a fair shot and named him their third-string QB behind Sam Darnold. Ultimately, it was best for both parties to move on, and the team traded Lance to the Cowboys.

Lance will now sit behind Dak Prescott, but he's in a great position to learn from the Cowboys veteran franchise quarterback. He will also practice in a productive offense and against one of the best defenses in the league. The Cowboys claim they didn't acquire Lance for him to succeed Prescott when Prescott's contract ends in two years. However, a lot can change in two years, and Lance needs to be ready for any opportunity that presents itself.