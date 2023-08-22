NFL news is ramping up as the preseason is coming to a close soon and the regular season is just a couple of weeks away. Most news is surrounding roster movements as each team has to have their final roster settled before the preseason ends. Many players are fighting hard in camp to earn a spot, and teams are experimenting with new signings to see if they can find a new fit before the season starts. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of those teams, and they recently worked out a former Miami Dolphins linebacker.

Vince Biegel recently worked out for the Raiders, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero. The Raiders are trying to make some last minute roster decisions, and perhaps Biegel can become part of the squad before the season begins.

In 2017, Vince Biegel began his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. He played with the Packers for one season before joining the New Orleans Saints. He spent the 2018 season with the Saints and then played for the Dolphins in 2019 and 2021. Biegel's best season came in 2019 when he appeared in 15 games and racked up 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception. He has not played in the NFL since the 2021 season.

Biegel clearly has the potential to be a solid LB in the NFL. It is unclear as of now how his workout went with the Raiders, but he could definitely end up being a guy that adds depth to the LB position and gets limited time when he is needed.