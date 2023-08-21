The Las Vegas Raiders and Josh Jacobs continue to be embroiled in a contract dispute that is keeping Jacobs off of the practice field throughout training camp and preseason. With the NFL regular season quickly approaching, the possibility of Jacobs missing Week 1 is up in the air with rumors that he will report to training camp, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore.

“Running back Josh Jacobs is expected to report to the Raiders before their season opener in three weeks, multiple league sources have indicated. But with only a few practices remaining before the club takes the field against the Broncos on Sept. 10, time is running out for Jacobs to be fully prepared for the rigors of an NFL game. Jacobs has been away from the club all offseason and training camp after he and the Raiders failed to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. If and when he returns, he will play either on the terms of the $10.1 million franchise tag or a modified one-season salary.”

Although rumors indicate that Jacobs will report to training camp, it is still no guarantee that he will be ready to play at the start of the NFL regular season. Even if he does report, Jacobs will most likely not be in game shape and not be comfortable with the Raiders offensive system.

Stay tuned into the rumors surrounding Josh Jacobs and the potential he will be ready for the Raiders come the start of the NFL regular season. Raiders fans would certainly love to have him, but a lot of obstacles will have to be cleared to make it become a reality.