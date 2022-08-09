Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham

The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between superstar Maxx Crosby and rookie Dylan Parham.

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez broke down the details of the Raiders training camp brawl.

“Fairly good #Raiders camp fight between Maxx Crosby, who had been having his way in 1-on-1 drills, and rookie Dylan Parham. Dogpile ensues and Parham lost his helmet in the melee as Chandler Jones played peacemaker in the scrum…”

Based on this report, it seems as if Parham grew frustrated as Crosby dominated 1-on-1 drills.

24-year old Maxx Crosby has emerged as one of the best defensive ends in football over the past couple of years. He’s already recorded 25 sacks in just 3 seasons for the Raiders. Last season, Crosby tallied 8 sacks, 7 passes deflected, and 56 total tackles.

Dylan Parham is a 22-year old rookie who was selected by the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft. Parham, an offensive lineman, played his college ball at the University of Memphis. Las Vegas is hopeful he can be a factor on their offensive line this year.

Raiders fans may be concerned about team chemistry following this incident. But the truth of the matter is that this kind of stuff happens all of the time. As aforementioned, there have already been a number of NFL training camp fights this offseason. Las Vegas will be fine as long as they can move past this.