Saquon Barkley sparks flames for Giants’ wild training camp brawl

Punches were thrown at New York Giants’ practice on Monday. Giants Wire reported that an overly-aggressive hit from running back Saquon Barkley sparked the fire and led to a fight at practice. Center Jon Feliciano, LB Tae Crowder, LB Cam Brown, and offensive coordinator Bobby Johnson headlined the Giants’ brawl.

The fight seemed to be offense vs. defense. Players were reportedly furious and even ran off the field.

Fights begin at Giants Training Camp! #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/a968xSYJDy — The Giant Take (@TheGiantTakePod) August 8, 2022

The team had to be separated after the brawl. It goes without saying, but this obviously is not a good look for the Giants. However, they are not the only team that has dealt with internal issues in training camp. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got into it with a defender during a Bills practice.

Although this is a bad look, fights happen more often than you may imagine at NFL practices. Football is a physical game. Each player is competitive and any extra pushing/shoving can lead to an altercation. In the end, the teams that find success are the ones who put any altercations behind them and don’t hold onto grudges.

The Giants are hoping for a successful 2022 season. The last thing they need is for a lack of chemistry to derail their season.

The other element of the report which sticks out is the Saquon Barkley aspect. Barkley seems to be healthy which is a great sign for the Giants. When on the field, Barkley is one of the NFL’s best running backs. But he’s dealt with a number of injuries over the past few years.

As long as Barkley stays healthy and the Giants move past this incident, they should be in line for a strong 2022 campaign.