The Las Vegas Raiders made a series of roster moves involving Kana'i Mauga, Brandon Parker, and DJ Fluker ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.

“#Raiders roster moves: – Signed #75 T Brandon Parker to the active roster, – Placed #43 LB Kana'i Mauga on the Reserve/Injured list, – Signed #76 T DJ Fluker to the practice squad,” the Raiders' media relations department tweeted on Tuesday.

The Raiders selected Brandon Parker in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Parker has appeared in 54 games for Las Vegas since his rookie year. He suffered a season-ending injury last summer so he missed the entire 2022 NFL season.

Parker was in the Raiders' active roster for their past two games. The six-year veteran spent time with Las Vegas' practice squad prior to the promotion.

On the other hand, Kana'i Mauga will sit out the game against the Chargers after he injured his knee in Las Vegas' 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

Comeback complete: Free agent OL DJ Fluker is signing with the #Raiders following last week’s workout, his agent @DerykGilmore tells me. The former 1st-round pick has lost about 50 pounds and is in the best shape of his life. pic.twitter.com/4ba6hqBbtX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 11, 2023

DJ Fluker last played in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 season. The fact the Raiders signed him to their practice squad on Tuesday is an encouraging sign.

DJ Fluker protected Russell Wilson's blind side when they played for the Seattle Seahawks several years ago. The former recently sent feelers to Pete Carroll's Seahawks when their offensive line struggled in midseason. Since that possibility never materialized, Fluker might just revive his NFL career with the Silver and Black. If he makes the Raiders' active roster, that will become an interesting comeback story.

Las Vegas faces a Justin Herbert-less Chargers team next week. Let's wait and see if the Raiders can end their three-game skid in Week 15.