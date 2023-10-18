The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line is currently banged up. Former Seahawks offensive tackle and Russell Wilson protector DJ Fluker knows it.

DJ Fluker reached out to the Seahawks on X on Monday. The 32-year-old offensive lineman made Pete Carroll's team know he's still available, per Heavy.com's Tim Crean.

“@Seahawks come get your Boi @PeteCarroll,” DJ Fluker tweeted on October 17.

Stay ready at all times!!!

Is DJ Fluker the answer for the Seahawks' offensive line woes?

Seattle's offensive line has hardly been a cohesive unit this season due to injuries. Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross has missed three games with an injured toe. On the other hand, Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis have sat out one game each due to lower body injuries. It's only center Evan Brown who has suited up in all five games for Seattle in 2023.

The Seahawks' biggest offensive line issue is at right tackle. Abraham Lucas' knee injury has missed Seattle's last four games with a knee injury. Jake Curhan has filled in for Lewis but his own ankle injury has hampered his effectiveness.

Case in point: Seattle surrendered five quarterback hits to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. Jake Curhan gave up five of those QB hits to the Bengals' edge rushers. The Seahawks' offensive line gave up six sacks in their 17-13 loss to Cincinnati.

Enter DJ Fluker.

Fluker helped protect Russell Wilson as a member of the Seahawks' offensive line from 2018 to 2019. The former's biggest issue is rust – he hasn't played an NFL down since 2020.

PFF also gave DJ Fluker a grade of 63.6 for his performance with the Baltimore Ravens that year. From all indications, Fluker won't live up to expectations. However, he could still become an asset on Seattle's practice squad.

Although Seattle has a decimated offensive line, they're only 1.5 games back of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. Here's hoping the offensive line heals up soon so the Seahawks gain more traction in their division.