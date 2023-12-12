Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is officially out for the season after his finger injury in Week 14.

Justin Herbert suffered a brutal finger injury in Week 14 and it appears it will end his season. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is set for surgery on Tuesday and won't play again in 2023. Per Tom Pelissero:

“Now official: Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert is undergoing season-ending surgery today on the fractured right index finger he suffered Sunday, per league source.”

Brutal news for the Chargers and at 5-8, this indeed puts a close to their playoff hopes. It was already trending in the direction of LA missing the postseason, but without Herbert, it's essentially impossible now.

The Chargers are just 1-4 in their last five games but Herbert was having a respectable year before the injury, completing 65% of his passes for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns against seven interceptions. The biggest issue for this team is their defense, allowing the second-most total yards per game in the league.

The injury happened in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos on Herbert's throwing hand. He also dealt with an issue on non-throwing hand earlier in the campaign, too. Easton Stick ultimately came in and replaced the former Oregon Duck. Stick will make his first-ever NFL start on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Justin Herbert should be recovered by the time OTAs roll around next spring. While it's brutal news that he won't be on the field for the Chargers, it's just the story of this season for Brandon Staley's squad. Hopefully, he'll come back stronger and help the Bolts return to the playoffs in 2024.