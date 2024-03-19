Recently, the Los Angeles Rams added a bit of depth to their quarterback room when it was announced that they would be bringing in former Las Vegas Raiders starter Jimmy Garoppolo to back up Matthew Stafford this year. Garropolo of course will be faced with a brief suspension to open up this season after violating the NFL's substance policy, and now the Rams star is getting one hundred percent candid on what exactly went wrong from his point of view that led to the shocking penalty handed down by the NFL.
“Just messed up the T.U.E, really,” said Garoppolo, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
Rodrigue reported that TUE refers to “the NFL’s “Therapeutic Use Exemption” policy. Players may get this exemption for certain banned substances. Garoppolo’s suspension was for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.”
“That was … I hate to joke about it, but I just messed up the T.U.E. when I first got to Las Vegas. … Bad timing, I guess,” added Garoppolo.
The Rams are coming off an up and down season in which Matthew Stafford dealt with various injuries but returned just in time to lead his team to the NFL Playoffs, where they lost in excruciating fashion in the Wild Card round vs the Detroit Lions, his former team, on the road.
Garoppolo, meanwhile, was lost for the season due to injury in Las Vegas last year, and the team struggled in his absence, not that they had been doing particularly well before he went down.