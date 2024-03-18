The Los Angeles Rams found their Matthew Stafford backup when they signed Jimmy Garoppolo. However, that doesn't necessarily take the Rams out of Zach Wilson trade sweepstakes.
With Wilson's time with the New York Jets coming to an inevitable end, the team has been trying to find a trade suitor. With Garoppolo now in Los Angeles, the Rams have become even more of a logical destination, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Wilson would be able to sit for an entire year while learning from the two veteran quarterbacks.
Los Angeles also employs Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator. Holding the same role with the Jets, Wilson has experience playing under him. While he wouldn't see the field barring injuries, the Rams would give the quarterback time to rebuild his image under a scheme he is comfortable in.
Zach Wilson never lived up to his No. 2 overall selection billing. In 34 games, the quarterback threw for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He went just 12-21 as a starter.
But Wilson was thrown into the fire during his tenure with the Jets. Perhaps the pressure of playing in New York got to him. The lights would be just as bright in Los Angeles, but at least to start his tenure, Wilson would be given a much longer leash.
Stafford will be the Rams' quarterback for the foreseeable future. Garoppolo will slot into QB2 after his two-game suspension. Wilson would have no expectations of coming in and winning games. Instead he can focus on improving and being prepared if another starting quarterback opportunity comes to him at the NFL level.