After years of speculation that Aaron Donald would retire from the NFL, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year made it official on March 15. A legendary 10-year career ended, but it doesn’t sound like Donald struggled with his decision much in the two months that separated the end of the Rams' 2023 season and his announcement.
The day after the Rams lost to the Detroit Lions in the playoffs, Donald went to head coach Sean McVay's office and simply told him, “I’m full.”
That pretty much signaled to McVay that he and the Rams would be without their all-time defensive stalwart for the 2024 season and beyond.
“I’m just like, And you should be. You have every right to feel that way,” McVay told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “What an amazing thing. The words won’t do justice to the way that he so eloquently articulated it to me and just put it in a way that, as a human being, all you’re really looking for is to be at peace and to be happy. He was full. And, man, did you feel that. You’re just so happy because he earned it too.”
Rumors of both Donald and McVay retiring have circulated every offseason since the Rams won Super Bowl 56 in 2022. Donald lasted two more seasons before hanging up his cleats. McVay sure seems like a guy who is locked in for the foreseeable future, but perhaps Donald's decision, among other factors, could change that after the 2024 season.
Aaron Donald was showered with congratulations and heartfelt messages after his announcement, and rightfully so. Not only was he an all-time football player, but according to those who spend time around him, he is an all-time person.
Going out on his terms is what he deserves.