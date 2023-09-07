The Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroits Lions in a trade that quickly helped the Rams win the Super Bowl. However, last season wasn't great for the Rams at all, as they finished the season 5-12 and missed the playoffs. Stafford went down with an injury during that derailed the season, and now it's back to the drawing board for the Rams. Stafford will be back this season, but at 35 years old, time is winding down on his career.

Matthew Stafford's wife recently joked about the age of her husband and the gap between him and many of his teammates. Stafford is the oldest member of the Rams and there are only three other players above the age of 30. There are also 25 players on the roster that are under the age of 25. Stafford spoke to the press on Wednesday and got some laughs after his intro that referenced his wife's joke.

Stafford apparently started off his presser by saying he was planning on coming out with a newspaper under his arm while wearing old-man glasses, but he couldn't find a newspaper in the complex, according to a tweet from Greg Beachem. It doesn't sound like Stafford is too pressed about his age in relation to the rest of the team.

Stafford may be nearing the end of his career, but if he can stay healthy, he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He was great for the Lions, and he led to the Rams to the Super Bowl as soon as he arrived. It'll be interesting to see if LA can bounce back this season.