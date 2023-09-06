The Los Angeles Rams certainly hoped for a better first injury report of the 2023 season. After ruling out All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp for their Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams ruled out two offensive backups for the game as well.

Rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was slated to serve as Matthew Stafford's primary backup, will not suit up on Sunday due to a shoulder injury. He is considering possible procedures to correct the injury, according to Adam Grosbard.

The Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round of April's draft after he led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships. He earned the backup job in training camp after a solid preseason, though he struggled in the third and final game.

Overall he completed 58% of his passes for 347 yards and one touchdown in three games. He threw three interceptions, two of them coming in a forgettable game all around for the Rams as they suffered a 41-0 walloping against the Denver Broncos in their preseason finale.

Brett Rypien will serve as the backup on Sunday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said the Rams are considering signing a third quarterback.

Tight end Hunter Long is also out with an undisclosed injury, according to Ari Meirov. Long was acquired from the Miami Dolphins as part of the trade that sent All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from LA to Miami. He's appeared in 16 games in his NFL career since being drafted in the third round in 2021. He has one catch for eight yards.

The loss of Kupp is obviously the biggest concern for the Rams, but losing two key backups as well hurts, especially in Week 1.