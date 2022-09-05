Odell Beckham Jr. back to Rams rumors given new spark with locker tribute

Is Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022? It looks like all the signs point to that possibility, with the team even ready for the wideout’s comeback.

Recently, OBJ made headlines when a video of him talking to Cooper Kupp went viral. The veteran wide receiver told his former Rams teammate that he’ll see him on December 13th, sparking speculations that it could be the day he rejoins the Rams.

As reported earlier, the Rams have a long training week that time, with their next game scheduled on December 19 against the Green Bay Packers. With that said, it’s a plausible situation that Beckham returns to the team at that point and join their practices in preparation for the Week 15 showdown.

Interestingly, the Rams added fuel to those talks, with Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reporting that the team has kept a full locker–complete with name plate–open for Beckham in their locker room at Thousand Oaks.

The Rams kept a full locker – plus name plate – open for Odell Beckham Jr in their locker room at Thousand Oaks. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 4, 2022

Considering that there are only a few days left before the season starts, it’s unlikely that the Rams just forgot to give that locker to another player.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked with the likes of the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills this offseason as he recovers from an ACL injury this offseason. Nonetheless, a return to the Rams has never been out of the question for him.

While he’ll likely remain unsigned until he’s healthy, it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up playing with when he gets back to 100 percent health.