The Los Angeles Rams are looking to defend their Super Bowl crown in the 2022 season. The team found success by trading for some key pieces in the middle of the season. One of these pieces was Odell Beckham Jr., the former Cleveland Browns and New York Giants wide receiver. He became an integral part of the high-powered offense in LA.

However, in the Rams’ Super Bowl game, Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an ACL injury in the first quarter. That, along with his impending free agency, have worried fans that he may not return to the team. However, it seems like OBJ is already preparing his return to LA, based on his call with Cooper Kupp. (via Rams Report on Twitter)

To give some context: the Rams are scheduled to play on December 8 (Thursday) against the Las Vegas Raiders. After that, they have a long week to prepare for their next game on December 19 against the Green Bay Packers. It’s fair to assume that December 13 would be a practice day for the team. Will that be the day Odell Beckham Jr returns to the team?

The Rams still have a glut of talent at wide receiver even without Odell Beckham Jr. Cooper Kupp is still on the roster, and he’s coming off one of the best wide receiver seasons in league history. There’s a good chance he will continue his elite performances. They also added ex-Bears WR Allen Robinson to bolster their offense.

It’s always been said that defending the Super Bowl is much harder than winning it for the first time. The Rams will have a huge target painted on their back. Can they handle the pressure of being champs.