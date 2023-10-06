Sometimes, something just sounds too good to be true. For example, when a player gets an injury return timetable, fans often get sucked into a vacuum of false hope. Luckily for the Los Angeles Rams, this is not one of those times.

Amid encouraging reports all week, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be making his 2023-24 debut this Sunday afternoon versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed the great news, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

Kupp is coming back from his nagging hamstring injury just in time. LA is preparing for a dicey part of its schedule. Aside from facing the defending NFC champions in Week 5, the Rams have tough challenges against the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers in the next month-and-a-half. By then, the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year will ideally be at full capacity.

Cooper Kupp's immeasurable impact on Rams

After seeing the historic production from rookie receiver Puka Nacua, as well as strong contributions from Tutu Atwell, some non-LA fans might make the mistake of overlooking Kupp's importance. His return gives McVay a potentially terrifying offensive unit at his disposal. Matthew Stafford is also at his best when he can get the ball out quickly. Both of these talents hit their spots exceptionally well, but few are as precise as the Super Bowl 56 MVP.

Kupp had a 2021-22 season for the ages (145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns) and was well on his way to another dominant campaign last year before a high ankle sprain derailed him. Now, he is set for a grand hero's welcome in SoFi Stadium on Sunday, starting at 4:05 p.m. ET.

One can only hope that the 30-year-old is ready to unload all of his injury frustrations on the Eagles. He might be limited to some extent, but the Rams' postseason chances instantly improve by Cooper Kupp's on-field presence alone.