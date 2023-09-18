It was another wild week of 2023 NFL action as Week 2 delivered lots of interesting storylines. Which players could be breakout stars? Which teams have surprised and disappointed?

Here are four hot takes from what we've seen thus far.

4. Anthony Richardson can be the next great NFL QB

This will be a polarizing one. Richardson's status is unknown for Week 3 after leaving the game against the Houston Texans with a concussion. Those are always scary in the NFL, so his health is the top priority right now. He also had knee and ankle soreness late in the Week 1 game. If we look further into the future – one where Richardson learns from these first two games and better protects himself – he can be the next big thing at the quarterback position. The physical tools are there, as showcased by his 18-yard run and 15-yard run for touchdowns in the first six minutes in Houston during Week 2. He'll continue to develop as a passer, and that could make him unstoppable…..but only if he can take fewer big hits.

3. Puka Nacua is the next Cooper Kupp

From one bold rookie declaration to another, this may be less of a hot take for those who have watched Nakua's first two games as an NFL wide receiver. The BYU product has been special. Truly special. With his 15 receptions (a single-game NFL record for a rookie) for 147 yards against the San Francisco 49ers, Nakua improved his two-week total to 25 receptions (another NFL record through two games), 266 yards, and four touchdowns. What else is there to see? Kupp molded himself into the best receiver in the league in 2021, and while Nacua may not reach that level this season, it's impossible to ignore the potential after a ridiculous start.

2. The Baker Mayfield-led Bucs are for real

Don't look now, but the Bucs – a team that many projected to finish bottom five in the NFL – have looked good through Week 2. Most importantly, Baker Mayfield has looked good. He has the third-highest Pro Football Focus grade (82.6) of any quarterback in the league after two games, and he doesn't have a single turnover. To add to that, he's only been sacked once. The defensive matchups get tougher the next two weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints on tap, but Mayfield's play should give Bucs' fans confidence in their ability to compete in the NFC South. So should an opportunistic defense, Mike Evans doing Mike Evans things (6 receptions, 171 yards, 1 TD), and a bounce-back game for Rachaad White in the Week 2 win against the Chicago Bears.

1. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers will both miss the playoffs

In case you don't know the stat: Since 1990, only 31 (out of 270 teams) that have started 0-2 have made the playoffs. Statistically, picking the Bengals and Chargers to both miss the playoffs after Week 2 should not be a hot take, even if it does seem weird to write them off this early in the season. The schedules do not help, either. Cincinnati's remaining road games include at Tennessee, at San Francisco, at Baltimore, at Jacksonville, at Pittsburgh, and at Kansas City. The home game slate features intriguing games against the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Buffalo, Minnesota, and Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Chargers have to play a desperate 0-2 Minnesota Vikings team in Week 3 (in Minnesota), then have a remaining schedule that includes Dallas (home), Kansas City (away), New York Jets (away), Detroit (home), Green Bay (away), Baltimore (home), New England (away), Buffalo (home), and Kansas City (home).

Even with improved play, it's going to be an uphill climb for these two teams to navigate tricky schedules moving forward.