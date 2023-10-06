Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season will feature some heavyweight players returning from injury. Players placed in their teams' PUP lists will be eligible to return as soon as this week. The biggest name, especially in the realm of fantasy football, is Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp. Kupp, who suffered a hamstring injury during training camp, is back to practicing with the team.

Fantasy football owners are wondering if Kupp will actually return in Week 5 vs. the Eagles. While the Rams have started his 21-day practice window, it's not quite a guarantee of his return. However, Ian Rapoport's latest report on Cooper Kupp and his injury will delight fans and fantasy owners alike.

From @GMFB: On the #Colts getting RB Jonathan Taylor back, the #Rams getting WR Cooper Kupp back, and the #Bills (maybe) getting Von Miller back. pic.twitter.com/fZcaXQAjbp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2023

After being limited in his first practice back, Cooper Kupp was a full participant during the latest Rams practice. Barring another unfortunate setback, it does look like the star wide receiver will return in Week 5 vs. the Eagles. How limited he will be in his return is unknown yet, but having him back on the field at full capacity is always a good thing.

The Rams have been performing just fine even without Kupp, unlike their horrid 2022 season. A big reason for their success is the emergence of Puka Nacua as an elite weapon for Matthew Stafford. With Kupp back in the fold, that Los Angeles offense will be even more potent. Nacua will likely still get a lot of opportunties as Kupp will take away the attention that Nacua's been getting.

As for the fantasy aspect, Kupp should immediately be an elite WR1 option for fantasy owners. The Rams are going up against an Eagles defense that's lost a lot of the bite they had last season, too. Kupp should provide instant production for fantasy owners, as Stafford will likely be the primary target of Stafford (he's always preferred feeding Kupp during his time in LA).