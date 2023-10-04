The Los Angeles Rams are 2-2 after a win against the Indianapolis Colts. After a disappointing season, the Rams find themselves 3rd in the NFC West. Cooper Kupp has been out with a hamstring injury for the entire season. Head Coach Sean McVay commented on Kupp's status in a press conference. McVay's mannerisms mimicked those of fictional reporter Ron Burgundy, per Adam Schefter.

Sean McVay imitates Ron Burgundy while updating Cooper Kupp’s practice participation: pic.twitter.com/QbVY4Ar0tN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

Perhaps McVay's scoffing at the injury report earned the Burgundy comparison. The Rams' head coach will not be starring in any news anchor comedies, but he will be happy when Cooper Kupp returns from injury.

Sean McVay hints toward Cooper Kupp's return

McVay's Ron Burgundy impression indicates that Cooper Kupp is close to returning to the football field.

Listen closely to McVay's words around the six-second mark in the video: “[The injury report] says he's limited, but he's not going to be limited.” McVay continued, “He's going through a normal practice. We'll see how he's feeling and progress him as the week goes.”

This is great news for a Rams team in need of additional offensive firepower. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua has picked up a lot of the slack from Kupp's absence. In the win against the Colts, Nacua pulled in nine receptions for a total of 163 yards.

The Cooper Kupp injury largely impacts the Rams' offense. However, their start to the season has not been terrible considering their 2022-23 season saw them miss the Playoffs. There is still time for Los Angeles to make noise in the NFC.

When Kupp returns, the NFL world may see more Ron Burgundy impressions from Sean McVay. He will be ecstatic to have Kupp's offensive skill back on the football field.