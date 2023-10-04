Cooper Kupp is eligible to return from injury. There is still no guarantee that he will play though. The Rams reportedly opened up the 21-day practice window for the receiver, increasing his chances of returning soon, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Kupp is also reportedly pushing to play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“WR Cooper Kupp is pushing to play against the Eagles. The Rams of course want to use Kupp on those deep over routes and will test it out to see if he can get close to max speed. The better news, I'm told the injury was not as serious (in terms of long term) as initially feared,” Russini reports.

Rams: Cooper Kupp wants to play in Week 5

Rams fans and Kupp fantasy managers should not start celebrating yet. Nothing is guaranteed and the Rams will proceed with caution. The last thing Los Angeles wants to do is bring Kupp back to early and risk further injury.

With that being said, there is no doubt that this update is important for Cooper Kupp. A return appears to be right around the corner, whether it's in Week 5 or not.

Overall, the Rams are 2-2 to start the season. Most people around the NFL world don't expect Los Angeles to compete in 2023, but they can still prove them wrong.

The Rams-Eagles game is scheduled for 4:05 PM EST on Sunday in Week 5. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Cooper Kupp prior to the game.