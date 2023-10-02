Few rookies in NFL history have gotten off to a stronger start than Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua. During Sunday's epic Rams win against the Indianapolis Colts, Nacua was absolutely electric, hauling in nine receptions for 163 yards in the overtime victory.

Nacua also made the most important play of the day for Los Angeles, bringing down a reception from quarterback Matthew Stafford and then running into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.

After the game, Nacua took time to reflect on how he's found such immense success this early into his Rams career.

“I'm trying to take care of my body,” said Nacua, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “… Sleep is my No. 1 friend now. Going to bed as early as I can. 9, 9:30. 9:30, the latest.”

Whatever his methods are, no one can argue with the results that Puka Nacua has put up thus far in the first four games of his Rams career. Due to the injury of star receiver Cooper Kupp, Nacua has seen considerable minutes since the Rams' Week One game against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week Two against the San Francisco 49ers, Nacua broke an NFL record for most catches by a rookie with 15.

All of this set the stage for Sunday's epic performance on the road, in which the Rams saw a huge lead squandered but rebounded just enough in overtime to steal the road victory and improve their record to 2-2.

The Rams will next take the field at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 8.