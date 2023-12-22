Rams' Matthew Stafford, Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani come together on epic LA Sports day

SoFi Stadium was brimming with pride and enthusiasm, as both the Los Angeles Rams and Dodgers ended Thursday night on a tremendous high that will have the city buzzing for a while.

Matthew Stafford continues to look like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, leading LA (8-7) to a 30-22 win against the New Orleans Saints. He lit up the defense for 328 passing yards and two touchdowns, while displaying excellent chemistry with rookie star wide receiver Puka Nacua yet again. Los Angeles Dodgers' historic free agent signing, Shohei Ohtani, was in attendance to witness it all.

Before the Rams officially toppled the Saints, their baseball neighbor pulled off another monumental move by agreeing to a 12-year contract with prodigious Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The whole stadium became enveloped in a bubble of local sports euphoria.

When everything started to settle, the Super Bowl-winning QB and MVP slugger/pitcher came together for a cross-sport exchange in the locker room.

Shohei Ohtani 🤝 Rams pic.twitter.com/YPbhQI8Ho3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 22, 2023

What was a simple encounter between two notable athletes carries more significance when looking at the historical context of the day. Shohei Ohtani was showered with adulation by the home crowd, Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined him on the Dodgers and Matthew Stafford definitively silenced the doubters who believed he was running on fumes.

It was a momentous evening for these two franchises. The Rams inch closer to an impressive, bounce-back postseason berth, while the Dodgers morph into a full superteam. On Thursday, the fans in SoFi jumped on a thrilling ride they hope rolls over into 2024 and beyond.