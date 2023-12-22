Matthew Stafford is peaking when the Los Angeles Rams need him most.

If quarterback Matthew Stafford had decided after the 2021 NFL season to retire, the Los Angeles Rams probably would've felt like their trade for Stafford was worth it. Two seasons later however, and Stafford is still managing to outdo himself.

By throwing multiple touchdowns in the Rams' win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, Stafford has now done so in five straight games. That's his longest streak since coming over to L.A., per ESPN Stats and Info.

Stafford entered Week 16 amidst a stretch in which he threw eight touchdowns to zero interceptions as he upped his play to keep the Rams firmly in the playoff race in the NFC with a 7-7 record.

Stafford peaking at right time

In March of 2021, the Rams went all-in on an upgrade of Stafford over Jared Goff at quarterback. Less than a year later, Sean McVay had his first Super Bowl trophy.

Stafford helping to capture a Lombardi Trophy made the cost of Los Angeles bringing him in a worthwhile one. And during parts of the last two seasons, it seemed as if Stafford might've spent himself during that title run.

The Rams endured a miserable 2022 follow-up season. They posted a 5-12 record and got just nine starts from Stafford as he dealt with various injuries, including one to his spinal cord.

The franchise quarterback didn't look like himself in the early parts of the 2023 season either. He was bothered by a multi-week thumb injury, and threw two touchdowns against four picks in the Rams' first three games.

An up-and-down stretch followed, until a Week 12 blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals set Stafford back on the right track. His passer rating has exceeded 100 in each game since, and he's posted three games with a QBR of 80 or better.

It wasn't crazy to think the Rams might have to address the quarterback position sooner than they anticipated just a few weeks ago. Now, with Stafford looking like his old self, the playoffs are the most immediate concern.