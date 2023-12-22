Rams QB Matthew Stafford keeps getting closer to the Hall of Fame.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t considered one of the greatest of all time or even of his generation. Maybe he should be, though. By the end of the 2023 season, if rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua can get 147 more receiving yards, Stafford will be the QB for three of the biggest pass-catching seasons in NFL history for Calvin Johnson, Cooper Kupp, and now Nacua.

Rams’ fifth-round pick Puka Nacua is having a phenomenal season, racking up 1,327 receiving yards through 15 games. He is now within reach of the NFL rookie record set by Houston Oilers WR Bill Groman in 1960. In the Super Bowl era, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase has the record with 1,455 yards.

If Stafford can get Nacua the record, the Rams QB will then become the QB of record on three incredible WR seasons, which was laid out by ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

“In 2012, Calvin Johnson set the NFL single-season record with 1,964 receiving yards. His QB was Matthew Stafford.

In 2021, Cooper Kupp had the second most receiving yards in a single season in NFL history with 1,947. His QB was – and still is – Matthew Stafford.

Puka Nacua now needs just 147 yards in his final two games to set the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history. His QB is Matthew Stafford.”

That is an amazing fact, and it shows what Stafford can do for his receivers, two of whom were mid-round picks (Calving Johnson was No. 2 overall). But does that make Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Is Matthew Stafford a Hall of Fame quarterback?

We’ll have to wait until after he retires to get the full picture of whether Stafford is a Hall of Famer or not, but at 35 and 15 seasons in, the numbers look pretty good for the QB.

As it stands after his Week 16 performance in the Rams win over the Saints, Stafford is 11th all-time in passing yards, completions, and passing touchdowns (second active behind Aaron Rodgers), fifth in passing yards per game, and sixth in fourth-quarter comebacks.

The biggest knock on the Rams QB in Detroit is that he didn’t win. That now seems to have a lot more to do with the franchise and others than it did with Stafford. He put many of those concerns to bed when he won a Super Bowl in his first season in LA, and this year, despite being counted out by many (including this writer) he is having an excellent season and has taken the Rams to the verge of the playoffs.

So, is Stafford a Hall of Fame QB? If he’s not already, he’s getting closer every day.