Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler HIgbee will be questionable for the first round matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is listed as questionable for the Rams matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, per Josh Alper at Pro Football Talk. The Rams will be traveling to Detroit for the first round of the NFL playoffs and both teams will have their starting tight ends questionable. Higbee serves as a safety blanket for quarterback Matthew Stafford, so his health is going to be extremely important for the Rams.

While Stafford and L.A. like to throw the ball downfield and hit big play targets, Higbee's versatility in the offense should not be downplayed. During the 2023 season, Higbee recorded 47 receptions on 495 yards and four touchdowns. He doesn't get consistent targets on a week-to-week basis, but he's very important to the offense. The Rams will need all the help they can get in a game that's playing out to be a scoring shootout.

The Lions have a very deep team on both sides of the ball, so they'll be able to compete with the Rams in any facet. This is a matchup that features Stafford, a former Detroit Lion, and Jared Goff, a former Los Angeles Ram. The bright lights will be out in the primetime game at Ford Field.

Higbee's shoulder injury will be monitored throughout the next three days, with a potential answer for his availability coming on Sunday. The Rams don't have too many options at the tight end position, with their backup being rookie Davis Allen. An experienced player like Higbee would be great to have in the lineup if they can get him ready to go for Sunday.