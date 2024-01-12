Detroit Lions defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson speaks on a potential matchup with Puka Nacua in the Wild Card.

The heat between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams continues to build ahead of their Wild Card matchup on Sunday. There's already a storyline with Matthew Stafford returning to Detroit and Jared Goff welcoming his former team. Lions defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson added fuel to the fire when the media mentioned a matchup between him and rookie sensation Puka Nacua.

“I’m going to be all the way completely thorough,” said Gardner-Johnson, per Kyle Meike at Michigan Live. “I don’t watch football, and I don’t know a damn about who is breaking records. I got receivers doing the same (bleep) he’s doing. Who’s got more yards, Amon-Ra (St. Brown) or him? There you go. So, why would I pay attention to him. I got a receiver who finna break — who’s got more yards, Puka or him? So why would I pay attention to someone who’s not on my team? No disrespect.”

Gardner-Johnson seems focused on the task ahead, not worrying about any potential matchups. Many experts believe the result of this game is a toss-up, but the Lions have proven their worth. Detroit should be favored in the matchup after finishing the season with a 6-2 record at home. Gardner-Johnson has been known to be vocal, and the 2024 postseason is no different.

He's worried about bringing an NFC Championship and Super Bowl title to the city of Detroit, whether that's going through Nucua or anyone else on the field. The Lions and Rams should have one of the most competitive games of the first round, with deep lineups on both sides of the ball.