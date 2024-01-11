As the Lions prepare to take on the Rams in the playoffs, Sam LaPorta is looking to suit up.

Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has become a crucial part of the Detroit Lions offense. With the Lions looking to continue their historic season, LaPorta isn't trying to miss Detroit's playoff matchup against the Rams.

The tight end got some reps in at practice and says he is “optimistic,” about playing against the Rams, via Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free-Press. LaPorta is dealing with a knee injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18.

He was forced to leave the game and was eventually diagnosed with a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise. LaPorta will have one more opportunity to practice before the Super Wild Card matchup. The Lions will hope he can continue to recover quickly and suit up against Los Angeles.

LaPorta leap

Having LaPorta on the field would be a massive boost for the Lions. Through his first regular season in the NFL, LaPorta caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was tied for the team lead in touchdowns with Amon-Ra St. Brown and finished second to him in receptions and yardage. Alongside his team stats, LaPorta broke the rookie TE record for receptions in a season.

The Lions as a whole have one of the scariest offenses in the entire playoffs. Detroit enters the postseason with the third-best offense in the league, averaging 394.8 yards per game.

But the Lions know they're much scarier with Sam LaPorta on the field. The tight end is planning to continue battling through his knee injury and doing what he can to join his teammates and earn a playoff victory over the Rams.