The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks will go to battle in a World Series that no one could've predicted before the 2023 season began. With Zac Gallen and Nathan Eovaldi going toe to toe in Game 1 on Friday in Arlington, skipper Bruce Bochy has announced who will get the start for him in Game 2 of the Fall Classic: Jordan Montgomery.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“Bruce Bochy says Jordan Montgomery will be the Rangers’ Game 2 starter.”

Montgomery has been incredibly consistent for Texas in the playoffs. He's gone 3-0 in five appearances (four starts) compiling a 2.16 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. The lefty has struck out 17 in 25 innings and allowed just seven free passes. Not a bad trade deadline pickup from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The veteran did get the chance to pitch in the decisive Game 7 against the Houston Astros and tossed 2.1 fantastic innings after Max Scherzer. Bochy eventually went to the bullpen. That means Montgomery comes into Saturday on four days rest, but he also only appeared in relief. He should be very fresh.

While it's not yet been announced, Scherzer will likely take the hill in Game 3 back in Arizona on Monday as he looks to finally find his footing after recently coming back from injury.

The Rangers head into the World Series as a favorite but as we've seen in past rounds, the gritty Diamondbacks cannot be taken for granted after already knocking out two quality opponents in the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies.

We'll see if Montgomery can continue his dominance in Game 2.