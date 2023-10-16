Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery had his best stuff with him Sunday night, as he played a big role in stymying the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2023 American League Championship Series. Montgomery was so good on the mound in the series opener that he managed to author a feat no player before in Texas franchise history had ever accomplished in the postseason, as noted by Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

“Jordan Montgomery is the 1st pitcher in Rangers history with multiple scoreless postseason starts of 6+ IP in a career…and both have been this postseason.”

Against the reigning World Series champions, Montgomery allowed zero runs on five hits with just a walk issued and six strikeouts through 6.1 innings of work on the mound. Montgomery had a shaky performance in a start prior to Sunday's meeting with the Astros, as he gave up four earned runs on nine hits in four innings, albeit in an 11-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS. That was far from the sharpness he displayed in his first start of the 2023 MLB playoffs when he pitched seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild-Card round.

Montgomery is providing the Rangers with an excellent return following the trade the team made in order to acquire him before the deadline last July from the St. Louis Cardinals. The 30-year-old pitcher is expected to hit the free-agent market by the end of the 2023 MLB campaign, and his excellent performances in the playoffs thus far are definitely giving his stock a tremendous boost.