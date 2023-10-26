It's unlikely that anyone predicted that it would be the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series. These were two teams that combined for 394 losses in the past two seasons of play. Yet, here they are getting ready for the Fall Classic, western style.

The Rangers got here, at least mostly through the regular season, through their powerful offense. With guys like Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, and Marcus Semien, they hit the fourth most home runs (233), the second most hits (1,470), and scored the third most runs (881) in the league. They were ranked 2nd in both batting average (.263) and slugging percentage (.454), and 3rd in runs per game (5.47) and on-base percentage (.338).

But that offense certainly had no problem carrying over into the MLB Playoffs, where the Rangers have hit 22 homers in 12 games. They've scored 71 runs on 113 hits, with 22 doubles, two triples, and drawn 47 walks, according to Stat Muse. As a team, they're slashing .265/.344/.481 with an OPS of .825.

However, what's been so surprising about this team is how valuable their pitching has been to get them back to their first World Series since 2011. And it really boils down to their two best starters in Game 1 starter Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery, as they have progressed this team through the postseason thus far. Eovaldi is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA with 28 strikeouts in four appearances. Jordan Montgomery is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA with 17 strikeouts in five appearances.

Can the Rangers, who are the oldest team in the league to never win a World Series, get their first against the Diamondbacks? Let's get into the Rangers' World Series predictions.

Rangers' bullpen continues strong outings in the World Series

The biggest concern for the Rangers entering the MLB Playoffs was that of their bullpen. During the regular season, they had the seventh-worst ERA (4.77) and were bottom-10 in FIP (4.45), according to Brent Maguire of MLB.com. However, during this postseason run, the Texas relievers are posting a 3.72 ERA in 48 1/3 innings.

If the Rangers would have been facing a much more daunting Phillies lineup that was homering their way through the postseason, this one may have been a bit less of a prediction. This is not to say that the Rangers' bullpen won't have its hands full with the Diamondbacks' lineup, it's just that it may not have to watch a relentless array of home runs sail over their heads. If the Rangers' relievers can continue to hover around their current ERA, this is a winnable series.

Rangers hit 12 home runs in the World Series against the Diamondbacks

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to hit 11 home runs against the Diamondbacks in the NLCS, while the Rangers hit 15 homers against the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Anyone who has faced the Rangers this season has had to put up with their top-to-bottom lineup that could go yard in an instant. The Rangers are hoping that's still the case against the Diamondbacks in the World Series.

The Diamondbacks were able to contain the Phillies' heavy hitters in the last two games, however, limiting them to just one Alec Bohm homer. The Rangers can't let up on this team that has seemed to find their pitching prowess as of late. Look for Seager, Garcia, Semien, and others in the lineup to go yard.

Corey Seager wins World Series MVP

When Corey Seager signed a 10-year deal with the Rangers last season, it felt as if he was the cornerstone piece the team was going to build around. It was certainly surprising seeing him leave the Los Angeles Dodgers after having a solid career there. But perhaps Seager saw what the Rangers' management was building.

Well, it seems to be paying off thus far, with the Rangers a bit ahead of schedule, playing in the World Series this year, and Seager is a big reason for it. He had an okay ALCS against the Astros, hitting .258 with eight hits, two homers, and three RBIs, scoring six runs. But maybe he was just getting warmed up. This could be Seager's series, where he walks away with a team and individual trophy.

The Rangers win the World Series in six games

The Rangers had to overcome the odds essentially just before the MLB Playoff began. They lost their AL West division to the Astros on a tiebreaker scenario, then had to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series, then went on to face the AL best Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS before facing the familiar Astros again in the ALCS.

This team had plenty of reasons to be doubted but has proven they are right where they deserve, with three-time World Series champion veteran manager Bruce Bochy leading the way. This team, although many seasons ago now, have faced their World Series heartaches, which have been difficult to let go of, so it's time they redeem themselves with this talented group and take their first title.

The Rangers will win the 2023 World Series, beating the Diamondbacks in six games.