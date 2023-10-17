Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers are two wins away from clinching a spot in the World Series after taking the first two games of the 2023 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Texas won Game 2 Monday night, 5-4, thanks in large part to an early scoring barrage by the Rangers at the expense of Houston starter Framber Valdez. After the game, Semien revealed to Ken Rosenthal his team's plan against Valdez.

#Rangers: Marcus Semien on plan vs. Framber Valdez: "Get the ball up… he threw pitches where I wanted to swing." — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) October 16, 2023

Valdez lasted just 2.2 innings, as he was pulled from the mound after getting charged for five runs (four earned) on seven hits with a walk issued and six strikeouts recorded. Semien scored the first run of the game in the opening inning after a throwing error by Valdez, who just did not have his best stuff with him.

The 29-year-old Valdez has not been pitching great in the 2023 MLB postseason. In his first start of the playoffs, he gave up five earned runs on seven hits with three free passes issued in just 4.1 innings of work during a 6-2 home loss to the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS.

The Rangers poised to go up 3-0

Texas is in a terrific position. After winning the first two games of the series in enemy territory, the Rangers will take their turn in hosting Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) in Arlington. They have a tasty opportunity to push the reigning World Series champions to the edge of elimination with a win in Game 3 this Wednesday. The Rangers are expected to start a future Hall of Famer in Max Scherzer in Game 3.