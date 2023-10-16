The Texas Rangers are on the road for game two of the ALCS as they take on the Houston Astros. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was a close, low-scoring affair. Jordan Montgomery was the star of the show. He threw 6 1/3 shutout innings, allowed just five hits, and he struck out six. Jonah Heim drove in the first run on a single in the second inning. Leody Taveras launched a fifth inning home run to give the rangers a 2-0 lead, and that score would hold the rest of the game. Jose Leclerc earned the save in the win.

Although the Astros lost, Verlander was still outstanding in the game. Verlander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowed two runs on six hits, and struck out five in the loss. Five different players had a hit for the Astros, but nobody could get one for extra bases. The bigger story was the dominant performance of Montgomery over Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez went 0-4 with three strikeouts in the game.

Nathan Eovaldi will be the starting pitcher for the Rangers in this game. Framber Valdez will get the ball for the Astros.

Here are the Rangers-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Rangers-Astros Game 2 Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-205)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Astros Game 2

Time: 4:37 PM ET/1:37 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Eovaldi has been solid this postseason. He has made two starts in the two series played, and both have been great. In total, Eovaldi has thrown 13 2/3 innings, allowed just 11 hits, two earned runs, and he has 15 strikeouts in zero walks. Not only has Eovaldi been excellent on the mound, but his command has been incredible. He has been in these positions before, and he is not letting the nerves get to him. Eovaldi is pitching his game, and getting hitters out, especially against two teams that were supposed to be better. If Eovaldi can continue to have a great postseason, the Rangers will cover the spread.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Framber Valdez was knocked around a little bit in his first start this postseason. He allowed five earned runs on seven hits through 4 1/3 innings pitched. I would take that start with a grain of salt, though. Valdez is a good pitcher with postseason experience, so he just had a bad start. Valdez has had a couple good starts against the Rangers already this season. He does have one bad one, but Valdez can be trusted. If Valdez can have a good start here, the Astros will have no problem covering this spread.

Final Rangers-Astros Game 2 Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this game is going to be low-scoring. Both pitchers are good, and it is the Championship Series. It is going to come down to which team scores the last run. However, it is very hard to ignore how good the Rangers are playing this postseason. They have not lost a game yet. Now, eventually they will lose a game, but I think they keep it close. I am going to take the Rangers to cover the spread in this one.

Final Rangers-Astros Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-205), Under 8.5 (-122)