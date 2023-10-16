Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy just named Max Scherzer the ALCS Game 3 starter against the Houston Astros. Scherzer returns to the hill for the first time since September 12. This is a major break for the Rangers, who initially expected their ace to miss the remainder of the season. Scherzer suffered a shoulder injury in the middle of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays and has been working tirelessly to get back on the mound for the playoffs.

The Rangers currently lead the ALCS 1-0 after Sunday night's road win, courtesy of some masterful pitching by mid-season acquisition Jordan Montgomery. Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 2 on Monday against Framber Valdez and the Astros. Scherzer was also a mid-season acquisition in the midst of a post-All Star break slide by the Rangers. Since his arrival in Texas, Scherzer has managed a 3.20 ERA in eight starts, with 53 strikeouts in 45 innings.

The Rangers really need Scherzer to bring that same level of performance to the ALCS against this highly-potent Astros lineup. Texas' starting pitching has really delivered so far in the postseason, and the Rangers need every bit of it. This is one of the worst bullpens in baseball, so getting six or seven innings from the starters is critical.

One other notable storyline here is the matchup of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. The two began the year as teammates on the New York Mets, and both were traded as part of a mid-season fire sale by a crumbling Mets team. Although they are now in opposite dugouts, it looks like there won't be a head-to-head matchup between these two future Hall of Famers, as Verlander pitched Sunday. Still, two of the best pitchers of the modern generation are taking their talents to the biggest stage in this Texas in-state rivalry series.

Bruce Bochy has not announced a Game 4 starter yet.