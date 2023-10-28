Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic couldn't be any prouder after witnessing the Texas Rangers take down the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Rangers were on the verge of defeat before Corey Seager tied the game to 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-run homer. After forcing the extra innings, it was Adolis Garcia who stepped up next, hitting a walkoff homer in the 11th inning to give Texas the 6-5 victory.

It was definitely a game for the ages. And while it gave Rangers fans quite the scare, the team delivered and got the win in the end.

Doncic wasn't able to watch the full game since the Mavs had a game as well. But after leading Dallas to the 125-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets, the Slovenian sensation still had time to watch the final moments of the contest. Unsurprisingly, Doncic wasn't able to hold back his delight with the incredible finish he just witnessed.

“Rangers!! Lets go!! See [yo]u tomorrow,” Doncic wrote, implying that he's going to watch Game 2 of the World Series at the Globe Life Field. The Mavs don't have a game until Monday when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Rangers will definitely be brimming with confidence when they take on the Diamondbacks in Game 2. And sure enough, the support they'll be getting from Luka Doncic and the rest of the fanbase should only boost their morale further.

Game 1 wasn't easy for the Rangers, but they got the win and that's what matters. Now, they will look to do it again before the series shifts on the road.