Adolis Garcia has been playing Superman for the Texas Rangers throughout the 2023 MLB Playoffs, and when the team needed him the most, he came to the rescue once again. After Texas came back to tie Game 1 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Garcia stepped up to the plate to deliver the team to the victory.

The Rangers took first blood when it looked like the Diamondbacks were on their way to a road upset. Arizona entered the ninth inning with a 5-3 lead, but a Corey Seager two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed Texas to force extra innings.

COREY SEAGER TIES IT IN THE BOTTOM OF THE NINTH‼️ (via @Rangers) pic.twitter.com/4M3xJ0kBhC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2023

Two innings later, Garcia sealed the deal with his walkoff homer for the 6-5 Rangers win.

ADOLIS GARCIA WITH THE WALKOFF! Rangers take Game 1 🙌 (via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/wqf1P9JQZN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2023

Naturally, fans were ecstatic to see the Rangers come back from the verge of death and pull off an incredible win. There have been some talks about Texas' struggles at home, which was evident against the Houston Astros in the NLCS, but Bruce Bochy's men held on and fought until the end.

“Rangers fans now can only have good memories associated with October 27,” Texas supporter Lynz commented, probably referencing the team's World Series Game 1 losing streak.

“Incredible clutch hitting by superstars Cory Seager [and] Adolis Garcia lead the Rangers to comeback Game 1 over Dbacks in World Series. Down 5-3 in the 9th inning Seager hits 2 run HR to tie game Garcia hits walk off HR in 11th. The STARS rise at the big moment,” ESPN analyst Dick Vitale wrote.

Here are more reactions to Adolis Garcia's heroics and the the Rangers' victory:

While it's just Game 1 and the World Series is far from over, the win should only give the Rangers a morale booster as they look to dominate the Diamondbacks.