Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers had their backs against the wall on Friday night. They entered the ninth inning trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. Texas had their chances, getting runners on base against Arizona's bullpen. However, they failed to bring runners home. But two massive swings turned the tides and gave the Rangers the victory in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.

The first swing came from Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Facing Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star took a first-pitch fastball and smashed it into the right field seats. His two-run shot tied the game 5-5 and, as a result, forced extra innings. Two innings later, Garcia did his thing.

“El Bombi” stepped to the plate with one out in the 11th. He saw four pitches from Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro, drawing a 3-1 count. On the fifth pitch, the Rangers star called game. Garcia, fresh off winning ALCS MVP, homered to right to give Texas the Game 1 victory.

After the game, he spoke with FOX Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal. He revealed his mindset heading into the at-bat. “I was thinking ‘hit a good pitch, make a good at-bat,'” said, via FOX Sports. “I was just thinking about giving the victory to my team.”

He called the walk-off an “exciting moment,” and above all, he recalled the reaction from his teammates as the ball went over the wall. Additionally, he gave praise to Seager and his homer on Friday. “That was one of the best moments of the game,” the Rangers star said. “He tied the game, he fired me up. I got so excited, and I knew we could get the win.”

The Rangers certainly hope to keep the momentum going in Game 2. The World Series resumes on Saturday night as Texas looks to take a commanding 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3.