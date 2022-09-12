Rapper PnB Rock reportedly shot in Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot on Monday in downtown Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the Philadelphia native was shot inside a Roscoe’s Chicken N’ Waffles restaurant while dining with his girlfriend. The 30-year-old was reportedly rushed to the hospital. The incident reportedly took place in Inglewood at around 1:23 p.m. PST on Monday afternoon.

Doc Louallen of PHIL17 reported via Twitter that PnB Rock had been hospitalized on Monday, and suggested that video of the incident was “too gruesome to post” to the social media platform.

Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock was just shot in Los Angeles California. The video on Twitter is too gruesome to post. He has been transported to a nearby hospital. Let’s pray he survives 🙏🏽 — Doc Louallen (@LouallenDoc) September 12, 2022

TMZ shared a video of the incident, in which PnB Rock can be seen lying on the ground of the restaurant, appearing to be in very worrying condition.

Police indicated, via Louallen, that the victim of the shooting was conscious and breathing, but did not provide a further update. The rapper’s current condition remains unclear.

According to police, a man was shot in the chest at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles located at E Manchester Ave & S Main Street. The victim was said to be conscious and breathing. Still no update on the man current condition, police said. — Doc Louallen (@LouallenDoc) September 12, 2022

A source told TMZ that the shooter allegedly stole jewelry off the victim before fleeing the scene. There was only one reported victim at the scene.

DJ Akademiks reported that he sat down for an interview with PnB Rock as recently as last week, where the rapper revealed that someone had attempted to rob him in Los Angeles. The rapper alleged he was out with his girlfriend and their daughter at the time.

PnB Rock is a Philadelphia native, but TMZ indicates that he considers Los Angeles to be his home. The 30-year-old is signed to Atlantic Records, having signed a deal with the record company back in 2015, shortly after releasing his debut mixtape in 2014, RnB.