The Los Angeles Chargers found themselves amid heated Justin Herbert trade talks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Los Angeles reportedly received offers for Herbert from the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings and had a swift response to the inquiries.
Chargers wanted nothing to due with a Justin Herbert trade
The Chargers quickly turned down both the Patriots' and Vikings' trade offers for Herbert, per Adam Schefter. The potential blockbuster trade would have been costly for Los Angeles. They would have had to take on a $63.5 million salary cap charge for the 2024 season if they traded the star QB.
In July, Los Angeles signed Herbert to a five-year, $262.5 million extension that included $133.7 million in full guarantees and $193.7 million in injury guarantees.
The Chargers' response to New England and Minnesota's Justin Herbert trade inquiries did not hurt the franchise too much. They opted to select their next quarterbacks via the draft. The Patriots selected former North Carolina star Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick. Meanwhile, the Vikings took Michigan product JJ McCarthy with the No. 10 selection after making a trade with the New York Jets.
Some fans may be concerned with Los Angeles' stance on Justin Herbert, considering the discourse of new head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz. The two team leaders have spoken more about building out the rushing offense.
Moreover, running game coordinator and tight ends coach Andy Biscoff said the Chargers were an offensive line-centric team. In other words, the offensive lineman would be the stars and everyone else would fall into place.
Nevertheless, the lack of major discussion on Herbert is likely because Los Angeles recognizes how elite he is. Needless to say, he will be vital to the offenses' success. It will be interesting to how the Chargers fair after an eventful NFL Draft and offseason.
Chargers look to leap with revamped team
One of Los Angeles' biggest moves of the offseason was hiring former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh joined the Chargers fresh off a national championship with the Wolverines. His experience should bode well for a Los Angeles team looking to get over the hump.
Harbaugh brought great energy from the first day and displayed his excitement to work with LA's roster.
“The pros on this team, Justin Herbert, you see he's a crown jewel in the NFL. Derwin James, there's another one. You talk about someone getting me fired up…We got guys,” Harbaugh said.
He praised the Chargers for their work ethic and noted how hungry they were to win. Furthermore, Harbaugh made a pivotal move after being hired that will help the roster ascend to greater heights. Harbaugh brought in former Michigan strength coach Ben Herbert.
Herbert is a renowned staff member with a demonstrated history of helping teams get the best out of their players. Former defensive end JJ Watt described Herbert as “a game-changer” whose personality and presence positively impact teams.
With the positive changes going on in Los Angeles, the Chargers are set to improve upon their 5-12 record from the 2023-24 season.