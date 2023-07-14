The Toronto Raptors have gone 0-4 so far in the 2023 Las Vegas NBA Summer League. Toronto dropped their opener 83-74 to the Chicago Bulls, then lost their next game 76-99 to the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors led by as much as 19 points during their game against the Detroit Pistons, but wound up choking the huge lead and losing, 94-90. Finally, they held out rookies Gradey Dick and Markquis Nowell in their loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

They have another chance to get on the win column as they go up against the similarly winless Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Despite having one game left on the schedule, Toronto's Vegas stint is pretty much done. The Raptors are already out of contention for the Summer League crown and they have essentially waved the white flag after holding out their two rookies against Brooklyn.

With Summer League about to close, let's take a look back at the Raptors 2023 NBA Summer League and the biggest things they learned in Las Vegas.

Raptors fans need to be patient with Gradey Dick

As ecstatic as they were to see Gradey Dick in Summer League, Raptors fans will need to exercise patience with their prized rookie.

Dick's stint in the Summer League was subpar, or even underwhelming to say the least. In three games in Vegas, the 19-year-old averaged 14.3 points on just 36.4 percent field goal shooting and 22.7 percent three-point shooting.

Dick got off to a slow start, scoring just 10 points on a paltry 3-of-12 shooting to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and three steals versus Chicago. He followed that up with an 11-point outing on 5-of-13 shooting with eight rebounds and four dimes versus the Cavaliers.

Finally, in their game against Detroit, Dick saved his best performance for last with a performance that showcased just why the Raptors were so high on him. Despite the loss, the 6-foot-7 wing tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 8-of-19 shooting. He still struggled from deep but he did most of his damage on the inside with strong drives to the basket and timely cuts to the rim.

All eyes from Toronto were on Gradey Dick during throughout Vegas as Raptors fans were understandably ecstatic to get their first glimpse of their 13th overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft. Raptors Nation was quick to embrace his energy with open arms and Dick has been reciprocal of the love Toronto fans have been giving him since getting drafted.

While the love is there, Raptors fans will need to temper their expectations for the kid. He is going to have growing pains and his Summer League stint showed it. Nonetheless, Toronto fans should remain excited to witness his growth and development. It's going to be a bumpy rollercoaster ride to start, but the highs should be more fun than the lows.

Three-point shooting is still an issue

Another thing the Raptors learned in Summer League is that three-point shooting is still very much an issue for this squad. As a team, they shot 21.3 percent from long distance, which ranked dead last in Las Vegas.

Toronto was adamant to address that in the NBA Draft when they took Gradey Dick, who is arguably the best shooter in the class. But as noted above, the rookie didn't particularly address their outside shooting concerns as he shot just over 20 percent from deep on over seven attempts per game in three outings.

Three-point shooting will likely continue to be a major concern for the Raptors heading into the season. They finished 28th in the league in three-point shooting percentage during the 2022-23 season. While it remains to be seen if Dick's 40.3 percent clip from beyond the arc in Kansas can translate in the NBA, Toronto hasn't done much in free agency either to address their shooting woes.

Moses Brown could be a potential third big man

A rather familiar name played for the Raptors in Summer League and that is 7-foot-2 center Moses Brown. Apart from the Raptors, Brown has played for six other franchises and has largely been a journeyman who is still trying to find his place in the NBA.

In four games with Toronto in Vegas, Brown has averaged 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks. The 23-year-old is an intriguing prospect the Raptors can consider giving a look for the main roster as a third big behind Jakob Poeltl and Christian Koloko.

Despite the raw shot blocking numbers, Brown's defense is what is preventing him from finding a permanent home in the NBA. He is a usual target in pick-and-roll due to his slow feet and his reaction time needs work. But he does give the Raptors a solid inside presence offensively with his ability to finish consistently at the basket.