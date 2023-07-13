The Detroit Pistons entered Summer League play with a long checklist of things they wanted to see from their current cast of young players. Second round pick Marcus Sasser has a boatload of talent, but has been lost in the shuffle of talented young pieces on Detroit's team.

Detroit made a shrewd move trading for a young point guard recently, the Pistons' best free agent decision. The team is also looking to trade sniper Bojan Bogdanovic to an unlikely suitor.

On Wednesday in Las Vegas, Sasser reminded the NBA, and Pistons fans, of his talent with a clutch game-winning layup against the Toronto Raptors. If the former Houston star keeps making plays like this, he may find himself in the Pistons' rotation this fall.

SASSAR FOR THE LEAD‼️ pic.twitter.com/JlBSIThHYI — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 13, 2023

The Pistons ended up winning by a final score of 94-90 over their rivals to the north. Sharpshooter Gradey Dick led the Raptors with 22 points on the day.

Detroit got a team-high 18 points from small forward Jared Rhoden. Rookie first-rounder Ausar Thompson added 17 points and Sasser had 15.

It was a strong showing for a Pistons rookie class that could add improved depth and even more scoring and athleticism to a talented young roster. Sasser added seven assists and two steals on the day, while Thompson had four steals of his own.

Next up for Detroit in Summer League is a matchup with the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs on Friday, July 14 at 8:30 p.m., which will be broadcast on NBATV.

The Pistons are hoping to build momentum toward besting their league-worst mark of just 17 wins last season. Wednesday's game was also punctuated by an insane alley-oop from Thompson that showed off the athleticism that made him a top ten pick for Motown this offseason.