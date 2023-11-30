Toronto rapper Drake visited the Raptors' locker room after their impressive win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

The Toronto Raptors grabbed one of their biggest wins of the young 2023-24 season on Wednesday evening at Scotiabank Arena, beating the Phoenix Suns 112-105. Following the game, the Raps had a special visitor in the locker room who happens to be a global icon: Drake.

The rapper had some awesome words for the team after the victory:

"Incredible win. My dog [Scottie Barnes] has the chain on, I saw a lot of synergy… Congratulations, boys… Gotta celebrate 'em." Drake visited the Raptors locker room last night to congratulate them on their win vs. the Suns 🔥 (via @Raptors)pic.twitter.com/gz0ir8D9CP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2023

Drake of course has his own seats right beside Toronto's bench and was seen taking in the action with a friend and his adorable son, Adonis. Drizzy is a global ambassador for his hometown team and regularly attends games at Scotiabank when he's not touring.

The Raptors looked good in this one, ending the Suns' seven-game winning streak. They limited Devin Booker to a mere eight points on 2 for 12 shooting in 32 minutes of action. Those are numbers you simply don't see from a player like Book, who is averaging 27.3 PPG. He did suffer an ankle injury in the second half, though.

Defensively, Toronto held Phoenix to 27% shooting from three-point land and although Kevin Durant had 30 points, he was only 11 for 30 from the field and 2 for 8 from downtown. On the offensive side of the ball, Scottie Barnes was dominant and played bully ball down low, scoring 23 and grabbing seven rebounds.

The most impressive part about this win? The Raptors arrived back in the city around 4 AM on Wednesday after a delayed flight back from the Big Apple. With minimal sleep, the squad put together one of their most complete performances of the campaign, with every single starter finishing in double figures. While Dennis Schroder only dropped eight points, he dished out a whopping 12 assists and put the game on ice with a nasty finger roll late in the fourth.

Needless to say, Drake was loving it all.