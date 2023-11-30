Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker had a scary moment in Wednesday's 112-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors, when he came down on Dennis Schroder's foot. Booker later returned to the game, and he spoke about how he was limited against the Raptors.

“Stepped on his foot, part of the game,” Devin Booker said, via Duane Rankin of AZCentral. “I don't know if it got stiffer, but I wasn't gonna spend the rest of the night trying to beat people off the dribble. Still taking what the defense was giving us, they're still trapping, so I thought I could be out there and force that kind of gravity and get open shots for other people.”

The Suns did not shoot well against the Raptors with Kevin Durant returning to the lineup, but they had a chance to win the game in the end. Booker talked about how the team will have a chance to win every night and will always try to find a way.

“We're that type of team, we're going to fight all the way through and find ways to just get it done,” Booker said, via Rankin. “And we had a chance tonight, it's good that with how poor we shot the ball and how poorly we played, we gave ourselves an opportunity on the road.”

The Suns will host the Denver Nuggets on Friday, and Booker was unsure of his availability when asked after the game.

“I'm not sure, it's a long flight. See how it feels,” Booker said, via Rankin.

It will be worth monitoring Booker's status ahead of the matchup against the Nuggets.