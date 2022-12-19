By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has missed the last four games with a hip injury — not coincidentally, the Raptors lost all of them. The team is reeling at this juncture, so when Toronto takes the court in Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Monday night, every Raptors fan will want to know: Is O.G. Anunoby playing tonight vs. the 76ers?

Is Raptors’ O.G. Anunoby playing vs. 76ers

O.G. Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game along with Gary Trent Jr., per Doug Smith. Also, Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter, Justin Champagnie, Jeff Dowtin, and Ron Harper Jr. will sit out for the Raptors.

Anunoby, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all with the Raptors. He’s averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, a league-leading 2.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 26 appearances this season. While Anunoby has emerged as one of the best defenders in the game, there’s one area in his offensive game where he’s taken a minor step back: three-point shooting. Anunoby is connecting on just 33.1% of his long-range looks thus far, the lowest percentage of his career to this point.

Anunoby’s re-insertion into the lineup could go a long way toward helping the Raptors stem the tide and get back in the win column. The 76ers are playing solid basketball as of late, having won four in a row and seven of their last ten, so Toronto would be hard-pressed to win on the road without Anunoby. Because Toronto desperately needs a victory, here’s to hoping the forward returns tonight.