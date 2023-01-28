The Toronto Raptors face the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday night on the second leg of a tough back-to-back. Nick Nurse’s team fell to the Golden State Warriors 129-117 in San Francisco on Friday, losing touch with the defending champions midway through the fourth quarter. OG Anunoby left the Raptors’ loss early in the second quarter after taking a hard, awkward fall on his left side while fighting for a rebound. He is currently listed on the Toronto’s injury report against Portland. Is OG Anunoby playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

OG Anunoby injury status vs. Blazers

Anunoby is listed as out on the Raptors’ injury report with a sprained left wrist, so he won’t be playing in Portland on Saturday.

His status comes as no surprise after he left Friday’s game against the Warriors with the same ailment, quickly ruled out for the game’s remainder after heading back to the locker room. Fortunately, X-rays revealed no significant damage to Anunoby’s wrist. He shouldn’t be out of the lineup for an extended period.

Regardless, Anunoby’s injury could complicate his future with the Raptors. One of the most coveted players in the league leading up to the February 9th trade deadline, Toronto must make the decision whether to sell high on Anunoby during a season that’s fallen short of expectations or head into the summer with him still in the fold.

Any team in basketball could use a player of Anunoby’s two-way talents, especially those seeking one more piece for a potential title push just past the midpoint of a regular season rife with parity. The Raptors are reportedly seeking as many as three first-round picks in exchange for the 25-year-old, who’s poised to become a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Is OG Anunoby playing against the Blazers? Unfortunately for Toronto, it will have to make do without him.