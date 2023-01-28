There’s recently been a lot of buzz surrounding OG Anunoby and what now appears to be his looming departure from the Toronto Raptors. The 25-year-old himself seems to have already made it clear that he wants out of Toronto, which has sounded the alarm for a handful of opposing teams around the league.

At this point, an OG Anunoby trade seems like a real possibility for the Raptors. The New York Knicks have emerged as one of the serious suitors for the 6-foot-seven swingman, but it seems that the Knicks will need to up their offer if they really want to bring Anunoby to the Big Apple.

According to NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Raptors could demand as much as three first-round picks for OG:

“OG Anunoby is a player around the league there is great interest in,” Woj said, “… I think there’s a belief that Toronto could get as many as three first-round picks in a deal for OG Anunoby if they decided to move him.”

To be clear, the Raptors have yet to decide if they want to part ways with Anunoby. He has been integral to the team’s success over the past few years, and he’s a big part of the team’s main core. However, with such a massive haul at stake, it wouldn’t be surprising if Masai Ujiri, at the very least, explores the possibility of cashing in on OG now. After all, it seems that he doesn’t want to be in Toronto in the first place.