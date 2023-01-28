Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby was forced to exit Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to wrist injury and didn’t return.

Anunoby sustained the injury early in the second quarter of what ended a 129-117 defeat for the Raptors. As he attacked the basket past Jordan Poole, Anunoby fell awkwardly and landed hard on his left arm. It initially looked like he hurt his shoulder or elbow, but it was eventually revealed to be a wrist issue.

Considering how hard he fell, there were plenty of concerns about his health and availability moving forward. Initial X-rays revealed no further damage on Anunoby’s wrist, though he’ll undergo m ore imaging to determine the extent of his injury, per Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

OG Anunoby falls extremely hard on his left arm and shoulder pic.twitter.com/ZA4MaaQCeH — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) January 28, 2023

Sure enough, the Raptors are hoping that OG Anunoby’s injury isn’t serious and will not be a long-term problem. After all, it could very well affect their plans for the trade deadline.

Anunoby has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late, with the Raptors expected to fetch a massive haul should they decide to move the talented youngster. In fact according to a recent report, the New York Knicks have reportedly shown interest in the 25-year-old and have even offered multiple first-round picks to get his services.

More details about Anunoby’s injury are expected to come out in the next few days. The Raptors play again on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers, so it might be best not to expect OG suit up for the said contest. They return to action on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.